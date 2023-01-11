Here’s why alcohol-free drinks are gaining in popularity

Those looking to cut back or give up alcohol seem to have more options at their fingertips as the non-alcoholic drink market gains popularity.

Staff at McCabe’s Irish Pub in Waterloo have noticed more people are becoming “sober curious” – a term used to describe a person who chooses to question or change their drinking habits.

“It's very popular now, not drinking alcohol,” said Isabella Pretelt, a server at McCabe's. “We also have non-alcoholic beer, and we have mocktails like Caesars or Shirley Temples. Or most of our alcoholic cocktails you can do without alcohol as well.”

Global Market Insights estimates the non-alcoholic beer market was worth more than US$22 billion in 2022.

The market research and consulting firm expects the market to be worth almost double that in a decade.

Some pub goers in the region said they find themselves ordering more mocktails over cocktails than before.

“You want to go out, you want to enjoy yourself. You don't want to have the after effects of having alcohol,” one person told CTV News.

“Especially on a Tuesday night when you go to a pub, and you're like ‘I have an 8:30 class the next morning. I don't feel like drinking at all, maybe I'll just have a mocktail,’" said a student.

It’s just about dodging hangovers that’s helping with the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages – a lack of liquor doesn’t mean you have to feel left out.

“It makes you feel like you still belong in the same crowd,” said one woman.

While some might be jumping on the sober band-wagon with trends like “Dry January” – others may try reaching for alcohol-free drinks year round.

“Even if all your friends are drinking and you don't want to drink, it looks like an alcoholic drink, and you fit in,” said Pretelt.

According to a 2021 survey by Statistics Canada, one in five Canadians said they've been drinking less than they did pre-pandemic.

Joel Gregoire, associate director for food and drink at market research company Mintel, said younger generations appear to be more prone to opt for non-alcoholic drinks – but many of those consumers weren’t avoiding alcohol entirely but cutting down.

But buyer beware, some non-alcoholic drinks could cost close to or just as much as their alcoholic counterparts as they be just as complicated to make.

"I would even argue that you might have to nail the flavour more, because the person drinking it is not going to get buzzed," Gregoire said.

