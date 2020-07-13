WATERLOO -- Another person in Waterloo region has died from COVID-19, as public health reports11 new cases over the weekend.

There are now 1,344 positive cases, 118 deaths, and 1,178 resolved cases in the area, according to the Monday numbers.

The resolved case total has increased by 15 since it was last reported Friday, while the number of active cases has dropped by five to 48.

Of the 11 new cases, public health attributes one to travel, one to close contact, and nine to community transmission.

The update comes on the first day that a mandatory face covering bylaw comes into affect for Waterloo Region.

There are now 11 people hospitalized in the area with COVID-19, one more than on Friday.

The 677 outbreak-related cases has remained the same since last reported, as no new outbreaks have been declared.

The number of tests administered remains at 40,279 and is expected to be updated Tuesday.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting a slight dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as the province prepares to announce Stage 3 of its reopening plan.

The 116 new cases reported Monday is a slight decrease from the 129 reported on Sunday and the 130 reported on Saturday.

The province also reported that three more people have died due to COVID-19. Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease now amounts to 36,464, including 2,710 deaths and 32,155 recoveries.