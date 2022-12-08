Here's when Waterloo region gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Drivers can expect to find some reprieve at the pumps as gas prices across Waterloo region are expected to dip in the coming days.
After dipping a few cents per litre earlier this week, the price of gas is expected to drop another five cents by Friday, according to Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy.
According to McTeague, Friday’s price will the lowest since Dec. 9, 2021, and will mark an 80-cent-a-litre drop since the highs seen in June.
This represents upwards of $32 saved at the pump based on a 40-litre fillup.
According to Natural Resources Canada, the daily average retail price for gasoline in Kitchener on Wednesday was $1.40.7 per litre, slightly lower than the $141.1 average price seen in Toronto.
In comparison, the average price in Canada on Wednesday was $1.29.8.
Kitchener residents have seen a significant drop already seen this month, with Kitchener prices averaging $1.46.4 per litre on Dec. 1.
The data from Natural Resources Canada shows the average regular gasoline prices in Kitchener peaked in early June when prices reached $2.14.8 per litre. The prices stayed fluctuated between $2.14.8 and $2.12.4 for a week before tapering off.
An Esso gas station in Cambridge on Dec. 5, 2022. (Dan Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
The first entry by Natural Resources Canada for 2022 shows the average retail price of gas in Kitchener on Jan. 3 was $143.7.
On Wednesday, gas prices at some stations dipped into the low $1.30s mark, with an Esso in Cambridge advertising gas for $1.31.6 per litre.
