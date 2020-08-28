KITCHENER -- The first cohort of secondary students in Waterloo's public and Catholic school boards will return to the classroom on Sept. 8.

The second cohort will start with online classes, before going into school on Sept. 10.

The Waterloo Region District School Board released its schedule for secondary students on Friday, saying there were some changes to the original plan after further direction from the Ministry of Education.

The province released its back-to-school plan on July 30 and both school boards in Waterloo Region were named designated school boards, meaning secondary schools would operate on a quadmester schedule with two cohorts

The WRDSB said Cohort A will have in-person classes on Sept. 8 and 9. Cohort B will start with online courses and have in-person classes on Sept. 10 and 11.

Under the hybrid model, the traditional semester is broken down into two quadmesters, with two credits in each. One cohort will receive in-person learning for five days and then online learning from home for five days. The other cohort will operate on an alternating schedule.

The secondary school cohort schedule for WRDSB (Supplied: Waterloo Region DSB)

Schools will let students know soon which cohort they are in.

Here is the schedule for quadmesters to start the year:

Sept. 8 to Nov. 10, followed by three exam days

Nov. 16 to Jan. 29, followed by two exam days

Information on the details of the third and fourth quadmesters is expected soon.

The daily schedule for cohorts at WRDSB for secondary students (Supplied: Waterloo Region DSB)

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board also said the first cohort will have in-person classes on Sept. 8 and 9; the other cohort will return to school for Sept. 10 and 11.

Information on cohorts and schedules will be available to students on Sept. 2.

Both the WRDSB and WCDSB will stagger school starts for elementary school students.

Students in all grades will need to wear masks when inside school buildings.