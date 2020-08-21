KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is planning to take the “staggered start” approach in its elementary schools this September.

That plan is included in a new report that will be presented to the Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

The Ontario government announced one week ago that school boards could decide for themselves if they wanted students to start classes on different days.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board intends to do just that.

Here’s how it will work:

Kindergarten – Start days have already been staggered

Grades 1 and 2 – First day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8

Grades 3 and 4 – First day of school will be Wednesday, Sept. 9

Grades 5 and 6 – First day of school will be Thursday, Sept. 10

Grades 7 and 8 - First day of school will be Friday, Sept. 11

The school board says this will give teachers more time to help young students get accustomed to new routines and their environment.

High schools are using an adapted model, where students attend classes on alternate days and continue with online learning.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board says its virtual classes won’t begin until Sept. 14 because they need more time to arrange scheduling and timetables.