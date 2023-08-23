Here's what's planned for Art Hop this year in K-W

A rooftop concert, an arts market and a “secret field trip” to an undisclosed location in the Cambridge woods are among the events planned for the second edition of Art Hop.

The two-day art and music festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 9 with seven events taking place across Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.

“Art Hop is an ode to why we love KW: the wonderful community and artists, and their dedication to keeping it weird,” organizer KW Famous said in a news release. “The festival welcomes the community to see, experience, and be inspired by our region with both free and ticketed events.”

Events include:

Friday, Sept. 8

Outer space Rooftop Concert, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., a ticketed event in Downtown Kitchener

Astral Projection Afterparty, 10 p.m. to late (19+), an immersive projection installation that interacts with music. This is a ticketed event in Downtown Kitchener

Saturday, Sept. 9

Printapalooza, 12 p.m. 4 p.m., a free print and textile interactive art fair on Gaukel Block

SCULPTED, free arts market and exhibit 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Waterloo Public Library Uptown Lot

Express Yourself Breaking Jam, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., a free breakdancing battle on the Revive Karaoke Bar patio - dancers must register in advance

Catalyst Space Station, starts at 6 p.m., gathering spot for field trip adventure (ticketed)

Area 519 Secret Field Trip presented by The Gaslight District, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests are taken on a secret adventure into the woods of Cambridge (ticketed)

More information and tickets are available here.