Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors

Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.

Both incumbent councillors seeking another term, Micheal Harris and Jim Erb, were re-elected.

They’ll be joined by six new faces.

Here’s who’s been elected:

Kitchener

Colleen James

Michael Harris

Kari Williams

Robert Deutschmann

Cambridge

Doug Craig

Pam Wolf.

Waterloo

Jim Erb

Chantal Huinink

In total, there will be nine new faces around the table when Waterloo regional council meets next month, including the new mayors of Cambridge, Waterloo and Wilmot.

In addition to the chair and eight directly elected councillors, the mayors of the three cities and four townships in Waterloo region also sit on Waterloo regional council.