Here are the local Beer Store locations open on Victoria Day

The Beer Store has announced 73 select locations across the province will be open on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23.

Eleven locations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are on the list.

The following Beer Store locations will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day:

Brantford

280 Murray St.

300 King George Rd.

50 Market St. S.

Guelph

111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.

710 Woolwich St.

Cambridge

200 Franklin Blvd.

Drive-Thru Only: 150 Holiday Inn Dr.

Waterloo

70 Weber St. N.

Kitchener

875 Highland Rd. W.

1120 Victoria St. N.

250 Bleams Rd.