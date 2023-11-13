Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election

Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.

The city announced late Monday that Helen Shwery has been named the unofficial winner of the Ward 1 by-election with 944 votes.

"On behalf of Cambridge City Council, I want to welcome Helen Shwery to Cambridge City Council”, said Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett in a news release. "I am confident that Councillor Shwery will bring a unique point of view to decisions made at Council and be a passionate advocate for residents of Ward 1. It will be good to have a full complement of council once again and we look forward to having Helen as part of our team."

Polls closed Monday at 8 p.m. in the by-election for the Ward 1 seat.

It’s been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

Four candidates were vying for the seat: Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Shwery.

The city clerk will certify the results on Tuesday.

VOTE BREAKDOWN

Online voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 207

Richard Kaufman: 77

Karl Kiefer: 464

Helen Shwery: 756

Special location/at-home voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 11

Richard Kaufman: 0

Karl Kiefer: 25

Helen Shwery: 19

Advance voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 7

Richard Kaufman: 11

Karl Kiefer: 55

Helen Shwery: 31

Election Day (Nov. 13):

Michelle Goodridge: 31

Richard Kaufman: 9

Karl Kiefer: 79

Helen Shwery: 138

Total votes:

Michelle Goodridge: 256

Richard Kaufman: 97

Karl Kiefer: 623

Helen Shwery: 944

Total votes cast: 1,920