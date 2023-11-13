Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election

KITCHENER
    Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.

    The city announced late Monday that Helen Shwery has been named the unofficial winner of the Ward 1 by-election with 944 votes.

    "On behalf of Cambridge City Council, I want to welcome Helen Shwery to Cambridge City Council”, said Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett in a news release. "I am confident that Councillor Shwery will bring a unique point of view to decisions made at Council and be a passionate advocate for residents of Ward 1. It will be good to have a full complement of council once again and we look forward to having Helen as part of our team."

    Polls closed Monday at 8 p.m. in the by-election for the Ward 1 seat.

    It’s been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

    Four candidates were vying for the seat: Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Shwery.

    The city clerk will certify the results on Tuesday.

    VOTE BREAKDOWN

    Online voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge: 207
    • Richard Kaufman: 77
    • Karl Kiefer: 464
    • Helen Shwery: 756

    Special location/at-home voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge: 11
    • Richard Kaufman: 0
    • Karl Kiefer: 25
    • Helen Shwery: 19

    Advance voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge: 7
    • Richard Kaufman: 11
    • Karl Kiefer: 55
    • Helen Shwery: 31

    Election Day (Nov. 13):

    • Michelle Goodridge: 31
    • Richard Kaufman: 9
    • Karl Kiefer: 79
    • Helen Shwery: 138

    Total votes:

    • Michelle Goodridge: 256
    • Richard Kaufman: 97
    • Karl Kiefer: 623
    • Helen Shwery: 944

    Total votes cast: 1,920

