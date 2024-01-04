Heidelberg soccer star brings back gold after big win in Orlando
Ethan Bettridge is back from Orlando, Florida after winning a prestigious soccer tournament against some of the best young soccer players in the continent.
The 15-year-old from Heidelberg is one of 16 players who took home the gold in the U16 boys division of the 2023 Disney Showcase, playing in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The four day tournament wrapped up on New Year’s Eve.
Soccer player Ethan Bettridge, of Heidelberg, at RIM Park on Jan. 4, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
Ethan said it wasn’t an easy road to the Disney Cup, playing with his team from Elite XI Canada, which is made up of more than a dozen – mostly Canadian – players.
“We worked hard. Five games in four days. It all came down to the final. And we won 2-0,” Ethan said.
When they won in the final, the celebration was exhilarating.
“We all huddled together at the end, chanting – extremely happy,” he said.
The Disney Showcase included 124 North American teams playing in one of the many fields right next to Disney World.
Elite XI Canada’s U16 team were the only Canadians in their division. Elite Canada also had two other Canadian teams in U17 and U18. They also made it to the finals and took home silver medals.
Ethan Bettridge holds the Disney Cup with his coaches from Elite XI Canada. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)
“There was no expectations because the team hadn't trained together. Many of the players weren't familiar with each other at all,” said Kevin Bettridge, Ethan’s dad.
Kevin couldn’t be more proud of his son.
“He scored a penalty shot to move them on from the semis into the finals. And he always had a good attitude,” he said.
MORE THAN A COMPETITION
It wasn’t just about winning for the players. The teams also got to compete in front of college coaches and recruiters.
“These are the years that are very key in terms of seeing what opportunities might present themselves as they get closer to post secondary,” said Robby Toor, the head coach for Canada’s U16 team.
Ethan Bettridge poses with his Elite XI Canada soccer teammates in Orlando, Florida. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)
Elite XI Canada provides players with opportunities to showcase their talent in big tournaments throughout North America.
Toor said the Disney Showcase was a great opportunity for the young players.
“It’s a very big complex with over 29 soccer fields,” he said. “It is one of the biggest in the east coast so it was quite the event.”
WHAT’S NEXT FOR ETHAN
Ethan isn’t sure what is next for him after high school but he’s focused on the bigger picture.
“Of course the dream is to go professional and get paid to play,” he said.
Ethan Bettridge with his brother Erick Bettridge in Orlando, Florida. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)
Soccer skills run in the Bettridge family. CTV News interviewed Ethan’s younger brother, Erik, in 2019 about his love of the sport. At the time, Erik was chosen to escort Wayne Rooney, who played for DC United, out onto BMO Field as the team played against Toronto FC.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Boreal forests, caribou populations in Quebec and Ontario are degrading due to logging, study shows
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Liberals pick candidate for O'Toole byelection who first tried running for Conservatives
A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Avian flu feared in Canadian polar bears after disease kills bear in Alaska
Scientists fear Canadian polar bears may be threatened by the spread of avian flu after officials confirmed the disease killed a bear in Alaska.
London
-
'Suffocating guilt.' 'Emotional wreckage.' 'Excruciating pain': Powerful statements heard in London Ont. sentencing hearing
Nathaniel Veltman was convicted exactly seven weeks ago for murdering four members of a Muslim family and for seriously injuring a young boy. On Thursday, members of the Afzaal family addressed the court and delivered emotional victim impact statements.
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
Politicians seek municipal tools to discourage 'renovictions' that force low-income Londoners from their homes
Unscrupulous landlords are being put on notice by a trio of municipal politicians who want to know how city hall can curb the number of so-called 'renovictions.'
Windsor
-
Firefighters surprise sleeping couple after fire engulfs car, smoke alarms fail to sound off
Firefighters in Lakeshore surprised a sleeping couple inside their home after a fire broke out inside a parked car early Thursday morning.
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed
The delay is about 10 months with completion now expected in September 2025 — originally planned for November 2024.
-
Windsor police investigating theft at city retail store
According to police, a female suspect left the store in the 1900 block of Division Rd. near Walker Road without paying.
Barrie
-
Small dog tragically snatched by coyote from owner's leash in Barrie park
A Pomeranian dog was snatched from its owner's leash while walking through Sunnidale Park in Barrie this week.
-
Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business
Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.
-
Alleged human trafficker from Wasaga Beach seeks bail
Hung Lam appeared in bail court in Barrie on Thursday, seeking to be released from custody until issues arose over his proposed bail plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Mass resignations at Lanark Animal Welfare Society board of directors
All but one of the members on the board of directors at the Lanark Animal Welfare Society have resigned from the volunteer positions.
-
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.2 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
-
'Perfect storm' has Perth, Ont. hospital without enough ER beds for patient volumes
A post-holiday surge has the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital seeing more patients than it has beds for at its two emergency departments.
Toronto
-
Woman launches petition to limit size of running clubs in Toronto
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
-
A look at the new additions to Ontario's invasive species list
A large rodent from South America that officials say is often mistaken for a beaver along with two types of non-native crayfish are among 10 new invasive animal and plant species now prohibited or restricted in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
WFPS fetching K9 fire investigator
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
A Canadian accused can stand trial in English or French. That can get complicated, but is seen as crucial
Not a word of Richard Robert Mantha's trial will be in English. The 59-year-old's proceedings will be held in French – by his request and as is his right.
-
Castle Mountain Resort cancels Alpenland event due to lack of snow
Plenty of people are happy with the lack of snow this winter, but one southern Alberta resort isn’t.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Multiple individuals' fired shots at vehicle in Coquitlam: RCMP
There are currently no reported injuries from a “brazen daytime shooting” near Coquitlam Centre on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said.
-
Third child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.