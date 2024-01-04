Heidelberg soccer star brings back gold after big win in Orlando

Ethan Bettridge is back from Orlando, Florida after winning a prestigious soccer tournament against some of the best young soccer players in the continent.

The 15-year-old from Heidelberg is one of 16 players who took home the gold in the U16 boys division of the 2023 Disney Showcase, playing in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The four day tournament wrapped up on New Year’s Eve.

Soccer player Ethan Bettridge, of Heidelberg, at RIM Park on Jan. 4, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

Ethan said it wasn’t an easy road to the Disney Cup, playing with his team from Elite XI Canada, which is made up of more than a dozen – mostly Canadian – players.

“We worked hard. Five games in four days. It all came down to the final. And we won 2-0,” Ethan said.

When they won in the final, the celebration was exhilarating.

“We all huddled together at the end, chanting – extremely happy,” he said.

The Disney Showcase included 124 North American teams playing in one of the many fields right next to Disney World.

Elite XI Canada’s U16 team were the only Canadians in their division. Elite Canada also had two other Canadian teams in U17 and U18. They also made it to the finals and took home silver medals.

Ethan Bettridge holds the Disney Cup with his coaches from Elite XI Canada. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)

“There was no expectations because the team hadn't trained together. Many of the players weren't familiar with each other at all,” said Kevin Bettridge, Ethan’s dad.

Kevin couldn’t be more proud of his son.

“He scored a penalty shot to move them on from the semis into the finals. And he always had a good attitude,” he said.

MORE THAN A COMPETITION

It wasn’t just about winning for the players. The teams also got to compete in front of college coaches and recruiters.

“These are the years that are very key in terms of seeing what opportunities might present themselves as they get closer to post secondary,” said Robby Toor, the head coach for Canada’s U16 team.

Ethan Bettridge poses with his Elite XI Canada soccer teammates in Orlando, Florida. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)

Elite XI Canada provides players with opportunities to showcase their talent in big tournaments throughout North America.

Toor said the Disney Showcase was a great opportunity for the young players.

“It’s a very big complex with over 29 soccer fields,” he said. “It is one of the biggest in the east coast so it was quite the event.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ETHAN

Ethan isn’t sure what is next for him after high school but he’s focused on the bigger picture.

“Of course the dream is to go professional and get paid to play,” he said.

Ethan Bettridge with his brother Erick Bettridge in Orlando, Florida. (Source: Kevin Bettridge)

Soccer skills run in the Bettridge family. CTV News interviewed Ethan’s younger brother, Erik, in 2019 about his love of the sport. At the time, Erik was chosen to escort Wayne Rooney, who played for DC United, out onto BMO Field as the team played against Toronto FC.