Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington

A special weather statement is in effect for Waterloo region and southern Wellington County with heavy rainfall causing flooding.

Environment Canada issued the statement for both areas, as well as others across southern Ontario, saying between 30-50 millimeters of rain is expected to fall on Saturday.

The agency has warned the heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding.

In a tweet posted around 10:30 a.m., Waterloo regional police said Fischer-Hallman Road, between Queens Boulevard and Forest Hill Drive in Kitchener, was closed due to flooding.

Road Closure:



Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/WV9v88Uv1c — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 29, 2023

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says widespread river flooding is not expected, but that some urban areas may experience it if stormwater systems become overwhelmed.

Recreational users of the waterways are advised to use caution on Saturday.

The GRCA says they're using their multi-purpose reservoirs to help manage downstream flows.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to stop in the afternoon.

Similar statements are in place by the agency for Huron-Perth and Oxford County.

Rainfall warnings are in place for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Dunnville-Caledon-Haldimand, and Brant County, with around 50 millimeters of rain expected.