Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington

Rain falls in King Street in Kitchener. (June 28, 2019) Rain falls in King Street in Kitchener. (June 28, 2019)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver