Heavy rain expected Tuesday in southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario can expect "significant" rainfall on Tuesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement for areas between Windsor and Kingston, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, London, Woodstock and Brantford.

A low pressure system will be moving in from the southwest through the afternoon.

Environment Canada is predicting 20 to 30 millimetres of rain before the rain tapers off to a few showers Tuesday evening.

They say heavy downpours can cause water to pool on the roads so drivers should be extra cautious and go slow.