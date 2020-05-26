KITCHENER -- There was a heavy police presence in a Brantford neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers blocked off an intersection at Wayne Drive between Fairview Drive and Norman Street following a domestic disturbance.

Police tweeted that there was an active investigation just before 9:30 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.



Please be advised BPS is on scene at Wayne Drive and Fairview Drive for an active investigation involving a domestic disturbance. An update will be provided this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/B3A86TREo7 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 26, 2020

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident or if police are searching for any suspects.

According to police, there is no threat to public safety.

Brantford police told CTV News that they will be providing an update on the situation later Tuesday afternoon.

