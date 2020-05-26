KITCHENER -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after police found another man dead in a Brantford home.

On Tuesday, Perth County OPP pulled over a car in response to a traffic complaint.

As part of their investigation officers went to a home on Wayne Drive in Brantford.

That’s where they found the body of a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police were on scene most of the morning investigating what they called a "domestic disturbance."

Please be advised BPS is on scene at Wayne Drive and Fairview Drive for an active investigation involving a domestic disturbance. An update will be provided this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/B3A86TREo7 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 26, 2020

The 19-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder and failing to comply with bail conditions under the Criminal Code.

An evidence marker at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Brantford.

Brantford Police say the two men knew each other and the incident does not pose a risk to public safety.

A publication ban is now in place, so the name of the victim and the accused have not been released.

Anyone with information, or surveillance video from the area, is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).