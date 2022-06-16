Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
In a tweet posted at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Lansdowne Road North and Wentworth Avenue.
No further information has been given by police at this time.
Early Thursday morning a CTV News camera saw multiple police cruisers outside a residence that had been closed off with police tape. A forensics van was also on scene.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect confesses to killings, leads police to buried bodies in Amazon
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously' denies sex assault charges, granted bail
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously denies' allegations of sexual assault, his lawyer said Thursday, as the Oscar-winning actor appeared in a London court to face five charges of offences against three men.
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
French, German, Italian leaders visit Kyiv
The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbour.
London
-
Here's a few things you may not know about Reta Ismail
New CTV London News at Six anchor Reta Ismail has just assumed her new role. Here’s a few things you may not know about her.
-
Mild relief on the way from hot and humid conditions
Much of southern Ontario remains under a heat warning Thursday, including London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron-Perth.
-
Execution of search warrant yields $236K worth of drugs and stolen property: OPP
The execution of a search warrant earlier this month in Huron East yielded more than $200,000 in illicit drugs and stolen property, including pick-up trucks, ATVs, kayaks, and a Sea-Doo, according to police.
Windsor
-
Playoff tracker: Spitfires fall in Game 7 to Hamilton
The Windsor Spitfires will not be moving on to the Memorial Cup.
-
Relief on the way from hot and humid conditions
Much of southern Ontario remains under a heat warning Thursday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
How to stay safe and cool as Windsor-Essex deals with extreme heat
To stay cool on this extremely hot day Lifetimes on Riverside Retirement Residence offered an icy cool option.
Barrie
-
Barrie man upset truck was stolen as police confirm spike in vehicle thefts
Police say about 40 per cent more vehicles have been stolen this year compared to last year, averaging about a car theft a day in Barrie through the first six months of 2022.
-
New Fishing Platform opens at Heritage Park
A large new community fishing location is being presented to the City of Barrie by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia, Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfelt Rotary Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
-
'Dramatic' surge in gun sales across Simcoe County ahead of federal freeze
Many gun shops across Simcoe County report a boom in business since federal legislation was tabled last month to limit sales.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area woman frustrated by bear reporting process
A Sudbury area woman said it was 'quite a fiasco just to get police to come out,' after a bear and its three cubs were spotted high up in a park tree.
-
Sudbury police investigating spiked drink report
A Sudbury, Ont. woman is sounding the alarm after she said her drink was spiked at a downtown club over the weekend and now, police are investigating.
-
Concerns about seniors being financially and physically abused
On 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,' officials who help the most vulnerable in Timmins said the crime does not get reported often enough.
Ottawa
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa looks to protect tenants from renovictions
A joint meeting of the community and protective services committee and planning committee will discuss ideas to address anti-renoviction proposals to protect tenants.
Toronto
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say
Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.
-
Man dead, another injured in two separate shootings in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night that left one man dead in North York and another injured in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal Thursday: Environment Canada
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been feeling this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says.
-
Former Montreal rabbi charged with sex crimes against a minor
A former Montreal rabbi has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers previously diagnosed with COVID-19 continue to feel the long-term effects
When Tanaeya Taylor caught a severe case of COVID-19 in March 2020, she never thought she would still be feeling its effects.
-
'We are doing everything possible': Long waits and overcrowding impacting IWK's emergency department
A recent surge of patients at Halifax's IWK Health Centre is leading to long wait times and overcrowding in its emergency department.
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman received an apology from Air Canada after a cancelled flight forced her from saying goodbye to her dying father in-person.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
'We're just trying to control it': Manitoba community rushing to protect homes from surging floodwaters
A southern Manitoba municipality is trying to control raging flood waters after a neighbouring community was hit with over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Calgary
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Calgary man faces charges in relation to Forest Lawn shooting
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Rempel Garner hints at possible UCP leadership run in Twitter thread
Federal MP Michelle Rempel Garner sounded as if she's clearing the runway to make a run at the Alberta UCP leadership in a Twitter thread published Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Jean launches 'Autonomy for Albertans' by skewering UCP record, demanding to negotiate constitution
Brian Jean called the current United Conservative Party leader and his inner circle "entitled and arrogant" Wednesday night as he officially started his campaign to take over the party and the premiership.
-
Rempel Garner hints at possible UCP leadership run in Twitter thread
Federal MP Michelle Rempel Garner sounded as if she's clearing the runway to make a run at the Alberta UCP leadership in a Twitter thread published Wednesday evening.
-
Rachel Notley says Alberta NDP has 'fallen short' on respect for staff, volunteers
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley, a week after acknowledging her party is investigating allegations of mistreatment of volunteers, said Wednesday there are problems.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. actor who killed mother tells court victim 'did nothing' to deserve shooting
A former actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in March 2020 also contemplated targeting the prime minister in a killing spree, the B.C. Supreme Court heard this week.
-
Class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages launched by B.C. group
A B.C. environmental advocacy group is urging residents and municipalities across the province to join a class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages.
-
B.C. family takes off on 14-month round-the-world trip for charity
A B.C. dad says his family thought he was joking when he pitched the idea of travelling the world in a single-engine plane to raise money for charity. Now, all five of them have taken off on a 14-month adventure with an ambitious goal.