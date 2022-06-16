Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.

In a tweet posted at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Lansdowne Road North and Wentworth Avenue.

No further information has been given by police at this time.

Early Thursday morning a CTV News camera saw multiple police cruisers outside a residence that had been closed off with police tape. A forensics van was also on scene.