Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, most of Southern Ontario

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and most of Southern Ontario have been issued a heat warning by Environment Canada.

The agency issued the statement for the area 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and say residents can expect heat and humidity into the middle of the week.

Daytime highs are predicted to come in around 31 degrees with humidex values of 37-40. Nighttime minimums will be around 21 degrees.

The hot and humid air may also cause the air quality health index to a high risk level.

Residents are asked to watch for effects of heat illness, like swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, and heat stroke.

Risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working outdoors.

Dufferin-Innisfil, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk have also been issued heat warnings.