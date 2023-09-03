Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.

Environment Canada stated that the event was starting Sunday for Waterloo-Wellington and the area could see a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

Throughout the week, temperatures could get as a high as 35 degrees with humidex near 40. The hottest days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," Environment Canada said in their Sunday statement.

The agency is unsure when exactly a cold front will come through later in the week to end the heat event.

Signs of heat-related illness can include swelling, rash, and cramps.

Similar heat warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant, Toronto, London, and nearly all of Ontario.