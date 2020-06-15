KITCHENER -- Temperatures during the last full weekend of the spring season were below seasonal, but pleasant with no shortage of sunshine.

Overnight lows dipped into the low-to mid-single digits, with patchy frost reported in parts of Southern Ontario.

Near-seasonal temperatures are in store for Monday, with an east breeze and sunny skies.

A seasonal high in Waterloo Region is about 24 degrees Celsius, while the typical low is around 12 C.

By mid-week, temperatures in Southern Ontario are forecasted to climb to the upper 20s to low 30s with high humidity levels.

The stretch of sunshine will continue as we welcome summer on Saturday.

The chance of showers or thunderstorms returns Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

The exact timing of the passage of a cold front may change as it is still in the long range—stay tuned as we track the risk of thunderstorms throughout the week.

The summer solstice is on Saturday, June 20 at 5:44 p.m.