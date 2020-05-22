KITCHENER -- After a sunny and near seasonal work week, temperatures are rising to above seasonal for the weekend and into next week, with humidex values increasing, too.

Saturday will be rain-free for most in southwestern Ontario under a mix of sun and clouds, with a few pop-up isolated showers possible in some areas and temperatures in the mid-20s.

A boundary over the lower Great Lakes on Sunday brings the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, although it’s not expected to be a washout with periods of sunshine expected.

The temperature and humidex values continue to rise through the week, fueling a multi-day thunderstorm threat and the chance of scattered showers.

Next week brings the risk of active weather, but it’s important to note along with the potential for storms comes a mix of sun and clouds during much of the work-week.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb to near 30 degrees Celsius, feelinglike they’re in the mid-30s with the humidity.

Late next week, a cold front passes through, cooling things off for the final weekend of May. You can see more from our long-term forecast over on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.