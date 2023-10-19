Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital

The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.

According to a release issued by Unifor on Thursday, union officials are asking hospital representatives to return to the bargaining table after Bill 124 was deemed unconstitutional late last year by an Ontario court.

The legislation, which went into effect in 2019, capped wage increases for public service workers at one per cent a year for three years.

"With Bill 124 overturned, it's astonishing that Grand River Hospital's management still insists that the health care workers who tirelessly served their patients and community, often at great personal risk, don’t deserve fair pay," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in the Unifor release.

“Grand River Hospital must immediately get back to the table and negotiate the fair wages that are long overdue,” Payne said.

According to the release, Grand River Hospital’s 2021 – 2024 collective agreement was initially negotiated before Bill 124 was overturned. It goes on to say the union initiated wage reopener negotiations in February 2023, but by October 2023 a resolution had not been reached between the union and the employer.

The union accuses the employer of refusing to discuss wages.

"Management at Grand River Hospital has repeatedly ignored our demands for fair wages, leaving our members behind their peers," Vice President of Unifor Local 1106 Colleen Steven said. "We have waited long enough. We are taking action and demanding the same wage adjustments health care workers in other hospitals and other Unifor members have received. We won't accept anything less.'

HOSPITAL RESPONDS

In an email to CTV News, Grand River Hospital issued the following statement from Leigh Scott, the interim vice president of people, culture and experience:

“Grand River Hospital and Unifor have been actively engaged in discussions regarding the Bill 124 Reopener, and are committed to continuing the dialogue and following due process. We are willing to put in the time and effort necessary to do this right and we appreciate that this reality has a real impact on our frontline staff. We are confident in the process we’ve followed to date and we’re working hard with representatives to uphold our common goal of a fair outcome for all.”