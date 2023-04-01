Head-on crash outside Brantford seriously injures two, alcohol believed to be factor: OPP

Brant County OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.

A SUV and motor vehicle collided at Colborne Street East around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police, and alcohol is "being considered as a contributing factor."

Photos from the crash scene show debris scattered across the road and two badly damaged vehicles in the ditch.

OPP have not indicated which driver is believed to be at fault in the collision.

Two people were injured in a head-on crash on Colborne Street in Brantford, Ont. on April 1, 2023. (Courtesy: Twitter/@Media371)

"There is absolutely no safe level of alcohol when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter. "You're not only putting yourself at risk, you're putting innocent people at risk on the roadways."

Colborne Street from Brant School Road to Shaver Street was reopened around 7:15 p.m.

UPDATE- Colborne Street East is now OPEN. The #OPP would like to thank everyone for their patience while officers continued to investigate. Updates will be provided when they become available. Please #DriveSafe. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 1, 2023

Any businesses or residents in the area with surveillance videos are being asked to contact Brant County OPP.