KITCHENER -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 7/8 on Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

Officials say a truck heading westbound crossed over the centre line, striking a car heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old woman from New Hamburg, was killed in the crash.

Police have not released her name.

The man driving the pickup truck, which was seen in a ditch with serious damage to its front end, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, and police say they haven't laid any charges.

The road is supposed to reopen by noon.

This is a developing story. More to come…