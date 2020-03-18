Head-on crash on Hwy. 7/8 near Baden leaves 1 dead
Officials investigate the scene of a crash on Highway 7/8. (Tegan Versolatto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 7/8 on Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
Officials say a truck heading westbound crossed over the centre line, striking a car heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car, a 63-year-old woman from New Hamburg, was killed in the crash.
Police have not released her name.
The man driving the pickup truck, which was seen in a ditch with serious damage to its front end, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's not yet clear what caused the crash, and police say they haven't laid any charges.
The road is supposed to reopen by noon.
This is a developing story. More to come…