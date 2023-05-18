'He would have been very happy': University of Waterloo renames weather station after 25 years
After more than 25 years since it started recording data the University of Waterloo Weather Station is now officially the Eric D. (Ric) Soulis Memorial Weather Station.
The name honours the late professor Eric Soulis, also known as Ric, who was the driving force behind its creation. Soulis was a hydrologist and civil engineering professor. He passed away suddenly in 2018.
“I am thrilled, because Ric as a faculty member here, loved his jobs, loved his students and loved his research looking at weather and climate,” Carol Moogk-Soulis, Soulis’ widow said.
His widow said Soulis always celebrated the stations milestones and the collaboration it took to create it. He was ecstatic to see the community embrace it. She remembers one time, when he found out the weather stations website was the second most visited University of Waterloo site, only trailing the library.
Moogk-Soulis said during the early years of the station, there were times people doubted if it was useful. Soulis continued to show the community how it helped, and it continued to grow in popularity.
“I think he would have been very happy, but he didn't do it to get his name put on it. He did it because he thought it would be a really great thing to have, and he thought it would be a really useful resource, and he was right,” Carol Moogk-Soulis said.
The university started creating the station in 1997. It first started recording data on Feb. 28, 1998.
“Literally we had a phone in our office that actually had to dial up to a modem to a wire that was actually connected to a greenhouse about 200 metres away to our station. That's how we actually got the data. Of course today we do it by cellphone,” Frank Seglenieks, coordinator of the Eric D. (Ric) Soulis Memorial Weather Station said.
The station updates readings every 15 minutes, measuring things like precipitation, pressure levels and temperature.
“I've heard schools, certain times if the wind chill is under a certain amount, they won't let kids go out for recess. There's been factories that say on the other side, if the humidex is over a certain amount they have to take extra breaks,” Seglenieks said.
The station is not officially an Environment Canada monitor, but it is used for educational and research purposes by the school, and provides a more local reading for residents.
“Especially Waterloo of course in this area can access this site and get the more local information. But more data is always better data,” Seglenieks said.
Faculty said they now have 25 years of data showing weather patterns in the community. They said consistency is the key to keeping the weather station going, and they hope it can continue serving the community for years to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
London
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
Local beach community prepares for influx of tourists this long weekend
One of the region’s most popular destinations for a holiday weekend is Grand Bend, Ont.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
Windsor
-
Crown quizzes accused in Windsor murder trial on timeline of events
One of the accused individuals standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Thursday in Superior Court.
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
County mayors chime in as Stellantis stalemate continues
As the province and federal government spar over who will pay for the Nextstar Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Windsor, the topic has not gone unnoticed by county mayors.
Barrie
-
OPP release photos of suspects involved with illegitimate Simcoe County paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about an "illegitimate company" offering driveway paving services.
-
Simcoe County up for review following Peel Region break up
Following the Ford government's dissolution announcement for the Region of Peel, Simcoe County could be next on the list of regions to go.
-
RVH to close COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic in Barrie
The facility, located at 29 Sperling Drive, will be closed on May 26, per Ontario Health's direction.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
IAMGOLD secures $400M loan as it completes Côté Gold
IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage
CTV News has obtained security footage of a horrific crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital and led to charges for a 21-year-old driver.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
Montreal
-
Two real estate brokers under investigation for submitting bogus bids on homes
A pair of real estate brokers have had their contracts terminated by RE/MAX and are also under investigation by their professional order. The realtors are Christine Girouard and Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin.
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association.
-
Albanian fugitive accused of killing police officer, son granted bail in Montreal
An Albanian fugitive who was convicted in absentia of murdering a police officer and his eight-year-old son in that country has been granted bail in Montreal pending the outcome of his extradition case.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Winnipeg
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
11 active wildfires burning in Manitoba, danger remains low: province
While Manitoba’s wildfire danger remains low, the province says folks should remain cautious through the long weekend as temperatures rise.
Calgary
-
WestJet flight cancellations impact travellers at YYC as pilots' strike looms
WestJet flight cancellations are causing travellers at the Calgary International Airport to reschedule their itineraries or miss out entirely on vacation plans as the airline faces a looming pilots' strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary woman forced to pay $1,600 in fines that aren't hers or risk ticket
A Calgary woman is worried she may have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines that aren't hers in order to renew her vehicle registration.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist collides with black bear on popular B.C. trail
A man who was cycling in North Vancouver, B.C. crashed straight into a black bear on a popular trail this week.
-
140 kilograms of meth destined for New Zealand seized in B.C.
A massive amount of methamphetamine destined for New Zealand was seized in B.C. earlier this year, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
5 events to check out in Vancouver over the May long weekend
The May long weekend is traditionally a busy time for travel—even though there's plenty to do for those staying in town. Here are five events to check out if you're staying in town or visiting from afar.