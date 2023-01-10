'He will be deeply missed': Six Nations mourns loss of former elected chief
Former Elected Chief William (Bill) Montour passed away at the age of 81.
According to a media release from Six Nations, he died in the morning on Jan. 8.
Chief Montour served twice as the elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River from 1986 to 1991, then again from 2007 to 2013. He also served as a councillor in 1976.
During his time as chief, he worked for the Assembly of First Nations and the Department of Indian Affairs in Ottawa.
“This is a tremendous loss for our community. Chief Bill Montour had such a way of bringing people together and truly embodied hard work and resilience,” said current Elected Chief Mark Hill. “He was always supportive of me in my journey on council and was a huge influence on me when I was first elected in 2019. I will always be grateful for his mentorship, and I am sending my good thoughts and prayers to his many loved ones as we all grieve his loss together.”
Montour was born on Six Nations in 1941 and was the oldest of nine siblings.
“He will be deeply missed by the community as a whole,” the release said. “Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council sends their deepest condolences to the Montour family, including Bill’s wife, siblings, children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
