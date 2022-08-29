'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
Neighbours who witnessed the fire said it spread quickly from the garage all the way to the roof.
Kyle Lavigne was cooking breakfast Saturday morning when he heard some strange noises, causing him to run outside to take in a dramatic sight just two doors down.
“The whole house was up in flames. All I could see was fire hitting the trees,” Lavigne said.
The fire happened at around 11:30 a.m. at a townhouse, part of a four-unit complex.
“We just had to watch it happen and hope that it wouldn’t go to our unit,” added Lavigne.
The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) arrived on scene Sunday, and has been looking into what caused the fire. Investigators say it originated in the garage and then spread into two other units through the roof. A car was parked in the garage during the fire and was later towed out.
“I believe we have it narrowed down to an area of the garage where it started but there’s a couple of things we’re looking into as far as causation,” Jordan Froese, provincial fire investigator, OFM, told CTV News.
The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Fire officials say the man who lives in the unit was outside of the home at the time of the fire and was taken to hospital with thermal injuries.
“He was running out with fire on his t-shirt,” said Rutvi Shah, who was a witness at the scene. “Luckily, he was able to clear the fire from the back. He was shaking his head and laid down in the grass.”
Investigators say there were people at home in the attached units, but everyone escaped safety, adding that Red Cross is assisting anyone unable to return home.
“Right now it’s just displaced us for the time being. For how long, we don’t know,” said Lavigne.
In the meantime, Lavigne is staying with family and friends and is thankful to have safely evacuated with his cats.
Fire officials say this incident serves as a reminder that working smoke alarms can save lives.
“Providing that early warning is sort of essential that you and your family can get out,” said Froese.
The damage is estimated at over $500,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Windsor
-
Rail service improvements planned for southwestern Ontario
The federal government is exploring options to improve passenger rail frequencies, on-time performance, and shorten travel times in southwestern Ontario.
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.
-
Windsor police warn of videos on social media involving multiple assaults
Windsor police say they are aware of videos circulating on social media involving multiple assaults in the city.
Barrie
-
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
-
Victim of deadly Huntsville fire identified
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly fire that occurred in Huntsville, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Police seeking video of Kidd Cres. where a woman was fatally shot
OPP is asking Kidd Crescent neighbours to check their video cameras between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, during the time when a woman was killed.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Teen charged with setting 2021 fire in Elliot Lake
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire that took place in 2021 on Lisbon Road in Elliot Lake.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
Councillor calls for study on benefits of upping beet juice use on icy winter roads
The city could be exploring a new method of treating slick winter roads that could beet the traditional sanding and salting.
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Tsuut'ina police arrest 'armed-and-dangerous' suspect
A 35-year-old Brocket, Alta. man, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, has been arrested by members of the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.
-
Bikes on CTrains pilot extended into 2023
Cyclists will be permitted to travel with their bikes on CTrains at all times of day into 2023 as Calgary Transit has announced its pilot project has been extended.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
City activates extreme weather response as heat warning issued for Edmonton region
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.
-
Man exposed himself in public, assaulted 3 women near Vancouver library: police
A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting three women near a Vancouver library this week.
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.