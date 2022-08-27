One person seriously injured after fire at Waterloo townhouse
One person has been seriously injured after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Saturday.
The Waterloo Fire Department said crews were called to the fully-involved fire on Bluevale Street North at around 11:30 a.m.
One unit in a multi-unit residential building was on fire, platoon chief Chad Gravill said.
Crews extinguished the flames.
A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Gravill called the damage from the fire “significant.”
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene on Sunday to investigate the origin of the fire.
Jordan Froese, a provincial fire investigator said the team has narrowed it down to an area within the garage where the fire started, but there are a couple of things still being looked into as far as causation.
The damage is estimated at over $500,000.
