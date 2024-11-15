Police investigating suspicious vehicle incident in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police’s Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team is investigating a suspicious incident in Cambridge.

Police said that on Nov. 13, two men were seen attempting to break into vehicles in the area of Calvin Court and Tyndale Drive.

The suspects continued checking vehicles in the areas of Alder Road, McFarlane Drive and Ellis Road.

Officers were called to the area and identified one of the suspects involved. They are looking to identify and find the second suspect.

Police are asking locals in the areas of Calvin Court, Tyndale Drive, Alder Road, McFarlane Drive and Ellis Road to check security cameras for any suspicious people or vehicles on Nov. 13 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team at 519-570-9777, extension 8255.