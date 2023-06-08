'Hate has no home here': Several Pride banners vandalized in Fergus

Several Pride banners in Fergus have been taken down after officials found them vandalized over the last few days.

On Thursday, the township of Centre Wellington said in a news release the Pride banners that were vandalized will be replaced in the coming days

“On behalf of council, we wish to express our deep disappointment and sadness to learn that the Pride banners that were proudly displayed in Downtown Fergus have been vandalized.” Centre Wellington Mayor Shawn Watters said in a statement.

“Hate has no home here in Centre Wellington, and this will not stop our unwavering support for the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Everyone has the right to feel safe and welcomed in Centre Wellington,” said Watters.

Watters said council is committed to building an inclusive community, and recently appointed community members to the Township’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

Fergus BIA President Tala Jenkins said “this act of violence is appalling and will not be tolerated in our community.”

“We support everyone in our community and will continue to show our solidarity,” Jenkins said.

The township said the banners cost about $120 each to replace.

On Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers been made aware of reports of vandalism and mischief to pride decorations in Fergus.

In an email, OPP said officers have been made aware that Pride decorations in Elora may have also been damaged or stolen.

Officials are asking anyone with info or surveillance footage to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.