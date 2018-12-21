

CTV Kitchener





A residential fire has left a building with an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Haldimand County OPP, fire services and paramedics responded to the fire on Talbot Street East in Cayuga at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbour reportedly heard the smoke alarm going off and noticed smoke coming from the second level.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, confirming that there was no one inside.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

Police did not say whether the fire was suspicious or not.