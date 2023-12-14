Habitat for Humanity gives a tour of its new Kitchener housing complex

Crews are putting the final touches on a new Habitat for Humanity project in south Kitchener.

Work will soon wrap up on the 45-unit complex on Kehl Street but supporters got a look inside on Thursday.

Families moving into the homes will get an affordable mortgage that’s 30 per cent of their income. Should their income drop, their payments will also go down.

“It is part of what makes us different, the fact that we work with first-time homebuyers,” said Philip Mills, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region. “These are folks who are looking for a space they can call their own, creating strength, stability and independence for them and their family. This is an opportunity to buy, to own, which is amazing. This isn’t a rental that can be taken from them or they’ll have to move from one day. This is a house that’s theirs as long as they want it.”

Once completed, 45 families will call the complex home. The final few will be moving in over the next month.

The charitable organization has two other projects planned, one on George Street in Kitchener and one on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge.