Gunshot reports prompts police response in Kitchener

A report of gunshots has prompted an early morning police response near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo regional police tweeted there was a heavy presence on Weber Street East, but there was no concern for public safety.

Near 7 a.m., officials clarified they were near the intersection of Kinzie Avenue.

There is no word yet on injuries, people involved, or details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.