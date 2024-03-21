KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guns, $80K worth of drugs seized in Brantford

    Guns and drugs seized by Brantford police on Mar. 19, 2024. Guns and drugs seized by Brantford police on Mar. 19, 2024.
    Share

    Police have seized several guns and roughly $80,000 worth of drugs after a bust in Brantford.

    Search warrants were executed by officers at a home and vehicle on West Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    They seized a handgun, shotgun, ammunition, as well as a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, hydromorphone, and oxycodone.

    One of the guns found on the suspect was allegedly stolen in a break and enter in a neighbouring community.

    A 43-year-old from Brantford is facing a long list of charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News