Guns, $80K worth of drugs seized in Brantford

Police have seized several guns and roughly $80,000 worth of drugs after a bust in Brantford.

Search warrants were executed by officers at a home and vehicle on West Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They seized a handgun, shotgun, ammunition, as well as a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, hydromorphone, and oxycodone.

One of the guns found on the suspect was allegedly stolen in a break and enter in a neighbouring community.

A 43-year-old from Brantford is facing a long list of charges.