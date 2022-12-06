Guinea pig population boom at Guelph Humane Society

The number of guinea pigs in the care of the Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is growing after several births from recently rescued guinea pigs, with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

In October, 15 guinea pigs were found in cages on the side of the road in Mapleton, and at the time, the GHS suspected some were female.

“The conditions they were found in were deplorable. They were urine soaked,” said Samantha Westphal, animal care manager with the Guelph Humane Society.

This week, five guinea pig pups were born after several of the rescued guinea pigs were later found to and pregnant.

Westphal estimates the humane society now has approximately 26 guinea pigs with more likely on the way.

“Due to the long gestation period of guinea pigs, when they do become pregnant, we do expect to see more litters over the next coming week,” said Westphal.

The GHS is turning to the public for help to rehome the guinea pigs.

All the guinea pigs have been examined by a vet to ensure they are in good health ahead of adoption, but the humane society wants to wait until the babies are at least six weeks old so they can confirm their genders.

“It's important for us that guinea pigs are paired into same-sex groups to avoid situations like these,” said Westphal.

With the holidays around the corner, the humane society said guinea pigs can make great first-time pets.

The litter of guinea pig pups will be posted to the Guelph Humane Society's website this week where interested adopters will be able to apply.