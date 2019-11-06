

Jeff Pickel and Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old Cambridge man after a crash killed one person Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Townline Road between Saginaw Parkway and Stonebrook Road around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after an SUV and car collided.

Police on scene say an SUV travelling southbound on Townline struck the northbound car.

Officials confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday evening that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Later, officers on scene confirmed that the driver of the car, a 67-year-old Puslinch man, had died in hospital.

A nurse who liveds nearby says she heard the bang from her basement and ran to help.

"I could tell he wasn't in good shape. He was very confused," says Cheraine Serrador.

"So I went over to help because I'm a nurse and just talk to him."

Now, she says she feels heartache for the the man's family.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with impaired causing death, dangerous operation causing death, 80 plus and failing to remain.

The man, who hasn't been named, is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Officers say his vehicle was also involved in a hit and run earlier in the evening off Saginaw Parkway.

In that case, the SUV reportedly struck a parked car and fled the scene. The two crashes happend about 20 minutes apart.

A section of Townline was closed for several hours before re-opening early Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has either dash cam footage or home monitoring video to contact them.