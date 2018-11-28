Featured
Vandal allegedly causes $4,000 in damage
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:50AM EST
A man caused approximately $4,000 worth of property damage in Guelph on Wednesday morning.
Around 1 a.m. Guelph police were called to the area of Downey Road.
Officials say a man was damaging several doors and windows of houses.
Police found the man standing on a front porch. When they spoke to him he provided a fake name.
As a result of this incident a 40-year-old man from Toronto was charged with four counts of trespass by night, three counts of mischief under $5,000, obstruction of police and identity fraud.
It was also discovered the man was wanted out of Toronto for fail to comply with conditions, fail to attend court, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.
He is scheduled to appear in bail court today.