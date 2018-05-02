

After making a court appearance and being sent back into custody, a man allegedly tried to get out of custody by running away.

Guelph police say it happened over the noon hour Tuesday at the courthouse on Wyndham Street.

According to police, the man made a break for it while running through the prisoner area after appearing in bail court.

Police officers were able to stop the man at the doors and place him under the arrest.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with escaping lawful custody.