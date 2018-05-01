Featured
Potbellied pig found wandering; owner sought
This potbellied pig was found wandering in the Third Line area northwest of Rockwood and taken to the Guelph Humane Society. (Guelph Lost Pets / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Are you missing a potbellied pig?
If you are, it might be at the Guelph Humane Society.
The animal ended up there after being spotted wandering around Third Line in the Birge Mills area, northwest of Rockwood, for several days.
The pig is described as being very friendly and likely housebroken.