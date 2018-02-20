

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man crashed a vehicle after the police officers that were following him called off their pursuit, police say.

Guelph police say officers noticed a vehicle being driven suspiciously around 9 p.m. Monday.

The officers tried to pull the vehicle over at Woodlawn and Royal roads, but the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to get away.

Police say the officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance, then stopped their pursuit out of a concern for public safety.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Woodlawn and the Hanlon Parkway.

The driver allegedly tried to run away from the crash site, but police officers caught up to him and arrested him. He was then taken to hospital. Information on his condition was not available.

A 20-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, flight from police, breach of probation and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.