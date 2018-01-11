

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say one of their cruisers was rammed by a suspected stolen vehicle.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, after an off-duty officer allegedly noticed two men “acting suspiciously” in a north-end department store.

On-duty officers arrived as the men were leaving the store’s parking lot in a vehicle.

According to police, two cruisers tried to pull the vehicle over, only for it to accelerate and hit one of the cruisers before driving off.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns. Damage to the cruiser is estimated at $2,000.

The vehicle is described as a two-tone Kia – black with a red roof – which may have been stolen. Police did not say what model of Kia the vehicle is. It is believed to have front-end damage.