A 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and other offences in connection with a collision in Guelph.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth and Duke streets.

According to Guelph police, a vehicle sped into an intersection, mounted a curb and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries described as being serious but not life-threatening.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Georgetown, was placed under arrest.