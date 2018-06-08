

CTV Kitchener





The operator of a Wellington County nursing home has been convicted of several breaches of Ontario’s Safe Drinking Water Act.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change says the violations took place in 2015 and 2016 and resulted in a total fine of $26,000.

The nursing home uses a well water system. According to the ministry, its operator was ordered to ensure that the system was operated by someone trained to do so, but ignored that order.

Additionally, the operator was convicted of providing a provincial officer with false or misleading information, and failing to ensure that required water samples were taken.

The home in question is located on Trafalgar Road in the Hillsburgh area, west of Erin.