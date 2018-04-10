

CTV Kitchener





Apparently not all doughnuts are welcome at Tim Hortons.

A man has been banned from the Tim Hortons in Mount Forest after an incident which brought OPP officers to the restaurant.

According to the OPP, a black pickup truck was seen making doughnut maneuvers in the restaurant’s parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found that the truck had struck a curb and broken an axle.

Police say the consequences for the 24-year-old Mount Forest man driving the truck included a ban from the store and having his truck towed away.

Should the man find himself at home and wanting Tim Hortons, his closest option is now to make a 15-minute drive to Harriston.