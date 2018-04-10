Featured
Man banned from Tim Hortons over doughnuts in parking lot
Apparently not all doughnuts are welcome at Tim Hortons.
A man has been banned from the Tim Hortons in Mount Forest after an incident which brought OPP officers to the restaurant.
According to the OPP, a black pickup truck was seen making doughnut maneuvers in the restaurant’s parking lot.
When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found that the truck had struck a curb and broken an axle.
Police say the consequences for the 24-year-old Mount Forest man driving the truck included a ban from the store and having his truck towed away.
Should the man find himself at home and wanting Tim Hortons, his closest option is now to make a 15-minute drive to Harriston.