Three people were seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run collision in Guelph.

The three-vehicle crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Stone and Victoria roads around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver responsible for causing the collision drove away moments before the crash.

The driver is described as a thin, well-dressed, elderly white woman, 5’4” to 5’6” tall with “wrinkly facial skin (and) bright blue eyes.”

According to police, she was driving an older-model red or burgundy sedan which may have been a Buick and received damage to its left side.

The three people injured in the crash are all expected to survive.