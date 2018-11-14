

CTV Kitchener





A head-on crash early Wednesday morning prompted the closure of Highway 7 in both directions.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 7.

Police say both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers were both males from Kitchener, aged 19 and 37.

The stretch of highway between Shantz Station Road and Wellington Road 32 will be closed for several hours.

Police estimated that the road would re-open before noon.

In September, two drivers were hospitalized near Shantz Station Road in a head-on collision.

Just days before that, a cyclist was killed nearby.