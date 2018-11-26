

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested after police were called to a disturbance with reports of a gun in downtown Guelph on Monday around 2:41 a.m.

According to Guelph police, the people involved in the disturbance fled the scene in a vehicle before being found by police on Cambridge Street.

Officials say an arrest was made with police officer’s firearms drawn.

One of the passengers got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but he was arrested without incident.

The 33-year-old Guelph man was charged with two counts of breaching his recognizance.

Two other people were arrested but released without being charged.

No weapon or gun was found by police.