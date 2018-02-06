

CTV Kitchener





A dog whose owner feared it may have been stolen while being walked at Guelph Lake has been found safe.

The dog, an eight-year-old German Wirehair Pointer who answers to the names Leo and Pisser, disappeared around noon Monday while being walked off-leash.

When the dog’s owner reached the end of the trail, there was no sign of the dog. The owner became concerned that the animal had been stolen because a black car was seen driving away around the time the dog vanished.

Police said Monday that the dog had been found in an abandoned building at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area and been reunited with his owner.