Conspicuous structure at scout camp burns down
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 1:23PM EDT
Police have been called in to investigate a fire at a scout camp north of Rockwood.
Wellington County OPP say a unique structure at the Everton Scout Camp in Guelph/Eramosa is believed to have burned down sometime between April 13 and April 20.
The three-sided structure was built with hay and old hydro poles, and had a steel roof.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.