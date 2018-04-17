

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing charges after police say two people were stabbed in Guelph.

Police say on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. they were called to Brant Avenue for a disturbance and when officers arrived they found citizens had detained a man.

Police say there were two victims with stab wounds who were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He was held for a bail hearing.