Citizens detain alleged stabbing suspect, police say
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A man is facing charges after police say two people were stabbed in Guelph.
Police say on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. they were called to Brant Avenue for a disturbance and when officers arrived they found citizens had detained a man.
Police say there were two victims with stab wounds who were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 26-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He was held for a bail hearing.