

CTV Kitchener





A woman is facing charges in connection with a collision which caused significant damage to two police vehicles.

Guelph police say the 53-year-old Oakville woman has been charged with dangerous driving and flight from police in connection with the Feb. 18 collision.

Police say the collision was the result of a pursuit which began on College Avenue near Gordon Street and ended on the Hanlon Expressway.

The woman allegedly rammed one of the cruisers and hit the second cruiser while attempting to pull off a U-turn.

She suffered minor injuries, as did one of the police officers involved in the incident.