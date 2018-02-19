

CTV Kitchener





Two people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital after two police cruisers were hit by a vehicle they were pursuing in Guelph.

Guelph police say the pursuit and collision were the result of a call asking officers to check on a woman’s well-being shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers found the woman in an SUV on College Street near Gordon Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The woman allegedly refused to stop, and led police on a short pursuit down College that ended at the Hanlon Parkway.

“The driver ended up driving into one of the police cruisers,” Sgt. Dave Caron said.

“The vehicle then tried fleeing the scene … did a U-turn and drove into (another) police vehicle.”

The woman and a police officer were taken to hospital. Both were said to have minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be laid.

Police say they want anyone who witnessed the pursuit or has other helpful information to get in touch with them.